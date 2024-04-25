‘Speed’ into ‘Sister Act,’ ‘Splash’ and ‘Doubtfire’ screenings

Four cherished favorites return to the big screen as the El Capitan Theatre proudly presents “One Night Only” featuring 20th Century Studios’ “Speed” on April 27, Touchstone Pictures’ “Splash” on April 28, Touchstone Pictures’ “Sister Act” on April 29 and 20th Century Studios’ “Mrs. Doubtfire” on April 30. Tickets for these special, theatrical one-night engagements are on sale now.

Each screening begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets for each film are $15. Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantheatre.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatreaacon/theater-page. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.