South Coast Plaza opens Fleurs de Villes exhibit and California Spring Garden Show

Enjoy the opening of the beautiful Fleurs de Villes “ARTISTE” exhibition at South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court on Wednesday, April 24, as well as the 34th annual Southern California Spring Garden Show, a four-day garden event from April 25-28 in South Coast Plaza’s Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wings.

Discover dozens of unique plant and garden vendors for all spring gardening needs. Also, explore eight inspiring one-of-a-kind outdoor living spaces designed by top Southern California landscape designers in collaboration with South Coast Plaza home boutiques, a dramatic 25-foot natural centerpiece and this year’s stunning Fleurs de Villes “ARTISTE,” a unique exhibit showcasing fresh floral installations inspired by art and artists.

Highlights of the Southern California Garden Show will include nurseries, horticultural societies and vendors offering unique, hard-to-find and collectible plants for sale. The 25-foot-high floral centerpiece features depictions of an undersea reef with colorful fish and creatures, all made with plant materials. Enjoy stylish and sustainable home and garden vignettes created by top design experts and South Coast Plaza’s home stores such as Williams-Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Sur la Table and West Elm. Fleurs de Villes “ARTISTE” will feature more than 15 fresh floral mannequins and spectacular installations throughout South Coast Plaza, with an additional mannequin at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The displays celebrate art, artists and creativity and will be designed by top Southern California florists. South Coast Plaza’s collection of specimen palm trees will also open for tours hosted by a horticulturalist from Sherman Library & Gardens.

South Coast Plaza is located at 3333 Bristol St. in Costa Mesa. For information, call (800)782-8888, or visit southcoastplaza.com.