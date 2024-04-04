Sign up for gardening courses in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Community Services Department is offering new gardening workshops on select Sundays from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Greystone Demonstration Garden at Greystone Mansion, 950 Loma Vista Drive.

The series kicks off on Sunday, April 7, with Vegetable Gardening 101, followed by How to Deal with Pests on Sunday, April 28, and How to Make Your Own Vinegar on Sunday, May 5. Register for all three courses or sign up for individual classes. The cost is $12 per course for Beverly Hills residents; $15 for non-residents.

Individuals who enjoy gardening are encouraged to join the Greystone Demonstration Gardening Club. Volunteers help maintain the Greystone Demonstration Garden and surrounding grounds, including Pollinator Hill. Put on your gardening gloves and enjoy the camaraderie with other garden lovers. Gardening Club members will meet on April 19 and May 1.

Pre-registration is required for all classes and the Gardening Club. To register, visit beverlyhills.org/gardening.