Shyne chooses not to run for reelection

In 2020, the West Hollywood City Council election moved from March to November to coincide with the general election, and with that shift came a record number of voters, sweeping now-Mayor John Erickson and Councilwoman Sepi Shyne into office. Nearly four years later, Erickson is running again, but Shyne declared on April 13 she would not be seeking reelection.

“I will not be running for City Council again,” Shyne said at the Stonewall Honor Awards. “I have full faith that what we won here in the city of West Hollywood will carry on.”

Shyne said that she would be diving full time into her “transformational healing practice,” while “leaning into the feminine” and continuing to serve the community in other ways. She stated that she would not be making an endorsement for her replacement at this time. In addition to being a practicing attorney specializing in representing small businesses, Shyne is a Reiki healer.

Shyne served as mayor of the city from 2023-24 and was the first Iranian, lesbian mayor to serve in the country. In March, she led an unsuccessful run in the primary race for the 30th U.S. Congressional District.