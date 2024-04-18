Security guard arrested for battery that left victim hospitalized

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested a security guard on April 17 and booked him for battery for allegedly injuring a victim on April 5 at a nightclub in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Authorities did not name the suspect or the nightclub where he worked. Media reports have identified the location of the incident as Heart WeHo. Detective Lizeth Lombera said investigators are in the process of filing the case with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators determined the victim, 53-year-old Albert Vasquez, attempted to enter the nightclub around 10:40 p.m. on April 5 and was denied entry due to not having proper identification. An argument ensued and the guard allegedly punched the victim once in the face, knocking him to the ground, authorities said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is still recovering.

The suspect was booked for battery causing great bodily injury. Lombera said the guard works for a private company that provides security under contract with the nightclub. She said more details will be released after formal criminal charges are filed.

Vasquez’s family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his recovery. Approximately $62,000 had been donated as of April 18. For information, visit gofundme.com/f/58sc3t-albert-needs-our-help.