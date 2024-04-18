Salastina’s ‘The Universe Sounds Delicious’ offers an interstellar sensory voyage

Salastina, one of L.A.’s foremost chamber music ensembles, presents “The Universe Sounds Delicious,” a space-themed salon concert paired with a five-course meal by chef Becky Brown.

The concert – presented on April 28 at the Revery L.A. – will feature music from beloved space and sci-fi classics, including “Star Wars,” “Interstellar” and “Star Trek: Below Decks,” as well as space-themed chamber music by Gustav Holst, Terry Riley and Carolina Eyck.

The chamber ensemble will be joined by NASA astronomer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Bryson, and the event will feature special guest speakers Arnaud Pele and Marie Kasprczak, two engineers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory at the California Institute of Technology. During the salon, audience members will be immersed in a space-like setting designed by Theme Edit’s Mercedes Curran and dine from a space-inspired menu.

With “The Universe Sounds Delicious,” the arts and sciences come together, thanks to Salastina’s expanding fanbase and co-artistic director Maia Jasper White’s position as director of Chamber Music at CalTech, one of the premier research universities in the United States.

The concert will feature Bryson on theremin for Salastina’s performance of Carolina Eyck’s “Oakunar Lynntuja (Strange Birds).” Bryson is a leading researcher on the study of exoplanets – planets that exist outside of the solar system – at the NASA Ames Research Center as part of NASA’s Kepler/K2 mission. The mission has surveyed nearly 500,000 stars and has found 548 different exoplanets across a wide swath of space. Before his work with Kepler/K2, Bryson developed systems utilizing virtual reality to visualize computer simulations of science problems as part of NASA’s Virtual Reality Laboratory.

Guest speakers Pele and Kasprzack, who both studied chamber music with White at CalTech, will talk more about their work with LIGO. Their work includes listening to gravitational waves that form after the collisions of heavy-mass objects such as black holes and neutron stars, a breakthrough in the detection of gravitational waves that won physicists a Nobel Prize in 2017.

Salastina’s “Sounds Delicious” series came about after Brown – a MasterChef alum – attended one of Salastina’s concerts in 2018.

“Becky came to one of our concerts and she offered to partner up,” White said. “We’ve felt like we really hit our creative stride doing heavily-themed events together. In the past year, she helmed this hugely successful Barbie-themed pop-up around the country, so it makes sense to partner again for this out-of-this-world program.”

“Sounds Delicious” is one of many of Salastina’s programs that modernizes chamber music concerts for 21st-century audiences. Other programs as part of the main concert series include “Sounds Genius,” which are deep dives into chamber masterworks; “Sounds Mysterious,” Salastina’s classical music equivalent of a blind wine-tasting hosted by KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen; “Sounds Local,” chamber music concerts that celebrate composers local to Southern California and “Sounds Unknown,” a musicological exploration of under-recognized and under-represented composers from the past.

The Revery L.A. is located at 1700 Naud St., Unit C.

General admission for the event is $295, which includes the five-course meal and the performance. Tickets are available at salastina.org.