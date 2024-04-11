April 11, 2024

Rosewood students see solar eclipse as learning opportunity

Fourth-grade students gathered on the playground at Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning and Urban Design School to view the solar eclipse. (photo courtesy of Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning and Urban Design School)

The student body at the Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning and Urban Design School viewed the solar eclipse on April 8 during a special school gathering. Using Bill Nye protective eyewear, the students were able to observe the rare phenomenon. One student said he plans to mark his calendar for 2044 and return to Rosewood to watch the next solar eclipse.

Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning and Urban Design School provides a safe and enriching learning environment that challenges all students to rise to their full potential and become the best possible global citizens. The school is located at 495 Croft Ave. For information, call (323)651-0166, or visit rosewoodelementary.org.





Previous Post
Delphi sets new standard in cool, ‘crispy’ hotel and dining experience
Next Post
The Ebell welcomes Grand Kyiv Ballet for 'Giselle'




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize