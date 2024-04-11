Rosewood students see solar eclipse as learning opportunity

The student body at the Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning and Urban Design School viewed the solar eclipse on April 8 during a special school gathering. Using Bill Nye protective eyewear, the students were able to observe the rare phenomenon. One student said he plans to mark his calendar for 2044 and return to Rosewood to watch the next solar eclipse.

