Restaurant News

Enjoy the Tatel brunch experience

Tatel Beverly Hills is serving up authentic bottomless sangria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for $23. Sip and savor this refreshing Spanish libation while soaking up the elegant ambiance of Tatel’s chic Beverly Hills location. With its upscale vibe and irresistible flavors, Tatel promises a brunch experience that’s both sophisticated and satisfying. The foot-long jamón and manchego sandwich complements the wine effortlessly. For information, visit tatelrestaurants.com or call (310)651-8553. Tatel is located at 453 N. Canon Dr.

Craft a Bloody Mary at Videre

Videre LA offers brunch with a view at their stunning rooftop, poolside restaurant and bar. Its build-your-own Bloody Mary cart sets them apart from any other rooftop in the city. For just $20, guests can unleash their creativity and concoct the perfect Bloody Mary, tailored to their taste buds. With an array of premium spirits, house-made mixers and a variety of garnishes, the possibilities are endless at Videre. Order the house French Toast topped with local berries. For information, visit viderela.com or call (323)852-6002. Videre is located at the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire at 6317 Wilshire Blvd.

Mimosas make for adventurous Prima dining

Groups of friends can head to Prima Donna for a brunch experience like no other. Indulge in its delightful mimosa package, in which a bottle of top-shelf prosecco paired with a selection of fresh juices is served tableside for $60. Whether guests prefer classic orange juice or adventurous flavors like blood orange or passionfruit, Prima Donna has something to please every palate. Toast to friendship and fun with this picture-perfect brunch option, which pairs perfectly with the cacio pepe eggs. For information, visit whataprimadonna.com or call (209)364-7543. Prima Donna is located at 8801 Washington Blvd., Culver City.

Weekend mornings are Rosy at the Roosevelt

Rosy Café at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is launching brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. With both sweet and savory options and bottomless brunch cocktails, Rosy Café is providing the neighborhood with a new al-fresco brunch experience.

Rosy Café is tucked behind the hotel’s famed David Hockney-painted Tropicana Pool and is known for its lush and stylish space. The relaxed environment with bright fringed umbrellas outside and a pink and green interior communicates an “endless summer” vibe, perfect for tourists and locals alike. The fresh and creative menu lends itself to events such as bottomless brunches, power lunches, and evening bites by the pool.

For information, visit hollywoodroosevelt.com/dine-drinks/rosy-cafe or call (323)466-7000. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is located at 7000 Hollywood Blvd.

Lonely Oyster brings coastal cuisine to Echo Park

The Lonely Oyster is Echo Park’s first neighborhood oyster bar, serving saltwater inspired fare, cocktails, caviar and an expertly curated wine list. Executive chef Dom Crisp specializes in coastal cuisine which means taking bounty from the ocean, the seaside, the rivers that flow to the ocean with forests and foothills beyond. Crisp proudly sources and follows sustainable farm practices which he learned from his family. For information, visit lonelyoyster.com or call (213)221-7615. The Lonely Oyster is located at 1320 Echo Park Ave.

April 26 is National Wetzel Day

The beloved snack concept Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating its favorite day of the year – National Wetzel Day – on Friday, April 26, and turning the fun up a notch in honor of its 30th anniversary.

To kick off the National Wetzel Day festivities, Wetzel’s will give away one free original pretzel per person across all participating locations nationwide from 3 p.m. until close.

“There’s no better way to celebrate 30 years than our favorite day, National Wetzel Day, allowing us to give back to our beloved fans who are the reason for our storied journey,” said Wetzel’s Pretzels head of marketing Hillary Frei. “From our small roots as a tiny SoCal pretzel shop way back in 1994 to where Wetzel’s has gone, it’s remarkable, and we want all of our fans to join us in celebrating our birthday all year long.”

The craveable SoCal brand will keep the party going by offering an exclusive “birthday” sweepstakes where the ultimate pretzel fans can enter for a chance to win an appearance from a Wetzel’s Pretzels Food Truck at their next birthday party. The 30th birthday celebrations on National Wetzel Day don’t stop there. Fans can continue to say, “Wetz Party!” by entering for a chance to be one of five lucky winners to win free Wetzel’s Pretzels for a year. Visit wetzels.com/wetzparty for details.

There are several Wetzel’s Pretzels locations in Los Angeles, including at The Grove, located at 189 The Grove Drive. For information, visit wetzels.com or call (323)746-5373.

Sausage gets its own daily happy hour

Lustig now has a daily sausage happy hour from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The menu includes kasekrainer, debreziner and nurnberger, as well as a goulash pizza and a bosna sandwich with nurnberger bratwurst, plus beer specials. For information, visit lustig-la.com or call (424)501-2005. Lustig is located at 3273 Helms Ave., Culver City. On-site parking is available entering from Venice Boulevard.

Adopt a dog at the Godfrey

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood will be partnering with local animal rescue Paw Works, with plenty of cuddly adoptable pups in attendance that need a fur-ever home. The event will be in the hotel’s lush rooftop oasis, i|O Lounge, featuring gorgeous 360 views of Los Angeles – the perfect sun-kissed spot to meet the pooch of your dreams. Delicious drinks and bites will be available for attendees – both human and canine guests. Some of the dog-inspired cocktails for the human attendees include The Sassy Frenchie, The Pink Poodle, The Salty Chihuahua and Nothin’ But a Hound Dog. Additionally, the first five dogs that are adopted will receive complimentary accessories courtesy of Saint Woof. For information, visit pawworks.org or godfreyhotelhollywood.com. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is located at 1400 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Drag down to the Delphi Sundays

Starting Sunday, May 5, join The Delphi Hotel at Denae’s Diner for a fun-filled Drag Show. With a rotating cast of performers, the weekly show is the perfect opportunity to ignore the Sunday scaries and instead enjoy a Sunday funday. Offered during prime brunch time, guests can enjoy Denae’s elevated take on classic diner fare, including their hugely popular Black Dahlia (cinnamon swirled croissant, French toast, almond brittle, blueberry sauce) and innovative cocktails such as the Cereal Killa made with fruity pebbles. From extravagant performances to delectable cuisine, this weekly drag extravaganza promises an unforgettable fusion of entertainment and gastronomy in the heart of Los Angeles. The May 5 launch event will be hosted in partnership with The Abbey, L.A.’s iconic gay bar. For information, visit denaesdiner.com or call (213)439-3002. Denae’s Diner is located inside the The Delphi Hotel at 550 Flower St.

New Mexican restaurant coming to Hollywood in 2025

Ovation Hollywood has announced that La Popular, an upscale Mexico-based restaurant led by renowned Chef César de la Parra, will open at the property in summer 2025. Originally from Mexico City, La Popular features authentic Mexican cuisine that proudly represents Mexico’s genuine culture, traditions and history. It also offers an innovative and extensive agave-centric cocktail program combined with warm hospitality. The restaurant presents an elevated take on straightforward dishes using exceptional ingredients, adventurous flavors and creative preparations. Chic modern interiors and covet-worthy playlists will create an unbeatable fun vibe for guests. The agave-centric beverage program at La Popular is centered around unique experiential craft cocktails. The bar highlights an impressive selection of agave spirits encompassing more than 80 labels of tequila and mezcal. The library features rare Mexican spirits and emerging artisan products from various small-batch distilleries in Oaxaca, Jalisco and Guadalajara. For information, visit lapopularcdmx.com or ovationhollywood.com. Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.