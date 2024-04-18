Restaurant News

Seder plate offered by Huckleberry

For Santa Monica Farmers’ Market-inspired fare, the Huckleberry’s team is offering a beautiful holiday spread for a Seder dinner. New dishes include braised chicken legs and thighs with oranges, dates and white wine, Tamai Family Farms cauliflower kugel with caramelized onions and yellow raisins, and “Huck classics” such as Creekstone Farms tomato-braised brisket, a chocolate matzo crack tart and coconut macaroons. For information, huckleberrycafe .com. Huckleberry is located at 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica.

Passover festivities held at Waldorf Astoria

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is encouraging guests to gather loved ones and savor tradition with an elegant Passover seder in the hotel’s Astor Ballroom. Rabbi Eran Bar-Adon will lead a traditional Passover seder, featuring a three-course family style dinner, highlighting classic holiday favorites. Guests will also receive a Waldorf Astoria kippah to take home. Menu highlights include matzah ball soup, seared branzino, braised short rib and delectable desserts by the award-winning culinary team of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The dinner will be held on April 23 at 6 p.m. The price is $205+ for adults and $115+ for children under 12. To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite. com/e/passover-seder-dinner-at-the-waldorf-astoria-beverly-hills-tickets-873054167517?aff=oddtdtcreator. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd.

Wine tasting experience hosted by Wayfarer

The Wayfarer DTLA will host a wine tasting experience with Justin Winery, offering an exclusive dining experience paired with the Pasa Robles-based Justin Winery at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Guests are invited to sip on favorites from Justin Winery throughout a seated dinner, as the makers behind the winery share what’s unique about their world-class wines. Tickets include a welcome splash, three-course dinner, three wine pairings and a take home souvenir. Pairings from The Rooftop’s chef Victor Morales will include beet risotto, dill and goat cheese croquette and Coleman’s Farm herbs; spring onion ravioli, Meyer lemon mascarpone filling, foraged mushrooms and spring peas; and vanilla bean almond milk panna cotta, Gaviota strawberries, red wine reduction and green apple sorrel. For reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-experience-with-justin-winery-tickets-761456836 897?aff=odcleoeventsincollection. The Wayfarer DTLA is located at 813 Flower St.

Passover ‘greatest hits’ available at Birdie G’s

Birdie G’s is offering up its “greatest hits” (matzo ball soup, creamed greens kugel, pickled beets with deli flavors), alongside some special Passover dishes, like a whole roasted chicken with black lime & fenugreek, curried carrot tzimmes and a whole flourless chocolate cake with kumquats. There are also bottles of kosher red and white wines from Israel’s Tzora Vineyards, and items from their larder to supplement any of your home cooking, such as pints of gribenes, schmaltz or horseradish cream and boxes of Matzo Project’s artisan matzo. For information, visit birdiegsla.com. Birdie G’s is located at 2421 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica.

HauteMess brings customizable sandwiches

Sandwiches are hot right now, and for good reason – they’re versatile, customizable and perfect for on-the-go. You don’t need a table to enjoy them, making sandwiches the perfect fuel for any adventure. For adventures that bring hungry explorers to the Fairfax or West Hollywood neighborhoods, HauteMess LA is the place to be. Modeled after a European-style marketplace, Haute Mess offers a variety of items including cheese, baked goods, fresh pasta and an impressive wine selection. Locals, however, know it for its delicious sandwich bar. Whether it’s starting the day off with the Grappa di Mattina (a breakfast sandwich featuring fried eggs, bacon, avocado and arugula on housemade sourdough) or picking up a baguette-style sandwich like the French Connection or Manhattan di Fumuso for a picnic in the nearby Pan Pacific Park, the sandwich bar might be one of the Fairfax district’s best kept secrets.

What makes HauteMess stand out is the commitment to quality. Ingredients are baked and prepared in-house wherever possible.

HauteMess is located at 7673 Beverly Blvd. For information, call (323)621-4556 or visit hautemess.la.

­­­­­­

Jar open for holiday dinner

Chef Suzanne Tracht’s highly acclaimed restaurant Jar, with its warm and rich interior decorated in soft shades and textures reminiscent of supper clubs from the golden days of Hollywood, will present its annual Passover Dinner designed to bring families and friends together to celebrate this Jewish holiday on Monday, April 22. The four-course dinner merges Tracht’s family Seder traditions with the flavors of Jar’s modern chophouse.

After an informal Seder service, officiated by Rabbi Ellen Nemhauser at 5 p.m., JAR’s Passover Seder dinner begins with passed appetizers of Auntie’s chopped liver; English pea purée with radish & feta; and smoked salmon on potato pancake with crème fraîche and chives.

Begin with a first-course choice of Suzanne’s flavorful Matzo Ball Soup with lemongrass broth followed by chilled asparagus with spring radish, hard cooked egg and pickled-ramp vinaigrette.

For the main course, guests may choose from Jar’s signature pot roast with carrots, caramelized onions, prunes and fingerling potatoes; or sautéed Alaskan halibut with favas, celery root mash and scallion butter. The evening is complete with a choice of desserts: almond tangerine cake with fresh berries and whipped cream; and decadent chocolate covered matzah. Vegetarian and vegan options are available on request and will be determined by the chef on the day of the event.

Reservations may be secured for this in-demand event by reserving via OpenTable or calling the restaurant at (323)655-6566 with prepayment. Pricing is $260 per person. Price includes menu, coffee, tea and Passover wines; tax and 20% gratuity are not included. The traditional Jar menu is not available. Jar is located at 8225 Beverly Blvd. For information, visit thejar.com/

Cheba Hut marks 4/20

Cannabis enthusiasts around the world are preparing for the big day (4/20) by planning gatherings, raising awareness and donating to local legalization campaigns (while also indulging in the devil’s lettuce themselves). As a cannabis-themed toasted sub shop, Cheba Hut is the perfect place to cure the munchies with a menu full of flavor and a bar to ease the burden of cottonmouth. The Hut is embracing its roots and leaning into the vibes of April 20 with food specials and giveaways for every stoner.

Homies can visit their local Cheba Hut to indulge in their favorite Nug subs (4’ sandwiches) for just $4.20 all day long. Homies will also receive a free Cheba Hut-branded frisbee which can be used to play catch with some buds or as a rolling tray for another kind of bud.

Cheba Hut is located at 11049 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. For information, visit chebahut. com or call (747)355-0420.

H Café forgoesseed oil

Koreatown’s beloved brunch, lunch, and dinner destination, H Café, is among a select group of pioneering L.A. restaurants who have opted to forego the use of all seed oil in lieu of beef tallow. This health-conscious decision is aimed at eliminating the negative side effects of seed oil in food. Notoriously, seed oil is made through a chemical process where the seeds are bleached, refined, and heated in order to be usable, thus stripping them of all nutritional value.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, seed oils have been revealed to be the culprit in an increased oversupply of omega-6 in one’s body, as well as inflammation, which can ultimately lead to arthritis, heart diseases and diabetes. Cooking with beef tallow dates all the way back to the ancient Romans yet has only recently started gaining popularity in the mainstream.

H Café uses beef tallow for all their frying needs, and cooks with avocado oil instead of canola, Vital Farms organic eggs, Groundwork organic coffee, and Art of Tea’s organic offerings.

H Café is located at 3200 W. Eighth St. For information, call (213)389-6140 or visit hcafes.com.

­NoAlchCo gives a nonalcoholic option to wine lovers

What better way to celebrate the return to outdoor hangs on April 23’s National Picnic Day and imbibe than by cracking a bottle of non-alcoholic wine with loved ones? NoAlchCo, the non-alcoholic wine brand, uses a spinning Cone Column technology for the removal of alcohol while maintaining the balance and complexity of each wine varietal. Perfect for sunny days, the varietals – rosé, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon – are light, refreshing and juicy and can be paired with apples, pears and a nice hardy petit Basque cheese for a perfect afternoon. NoAlchCo can be ordered online at noalcoholcompany.com.

Picnic with Kaminari

Located one block away from the James Irvine Japanese Garden, Kaminari will offer its array of bento boxes for those looking for an urban picnic spot to escape that large city feel on National Picnic Day, April 23. Kaminari’s bentos come with six pieces of Gyoza (Yaki or Age) with a choice of chicken, pork, shrimp or vegan options. Sides include rice, spaghetti, vegetables, a spring roll, and pickles served with gyoza sauce on the side. Guests can order ahead online at linktr.ee/kaminarigyoza or call the store at (213)265-7351. Kaminari Gyoza Bar is located at 323 First St.