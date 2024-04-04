Restaurant News

Burger quality is elevated on ‘Easy Street’

Easy Street Burger is dedicated to providing top-notch quality burgers and French fires. Now located in Studio City, the company started in a small parking lot off of Western Avenue in East Hollywood. It has earned a reputation for making each burger with fresh ground beef and ingredients. The patty is grilled until crispy on the edges and juicy in the middle and is paired with a secret sauce. Elevating the burger experience for Angelenos, Easy Street Burger is located at 4143 Lankershim Blvd. and is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. every day. For information, visit instagram.com/easystreetburgers or call (818)966-3009.

New seasonal menu added to Holy Water

Holy Water – West Hollywood’s new cocktail bar co-owned by Woody Harrelson – has launched a new menu for spring and summer. The seasonal menu, designed by Holy Water’s bar director Cameron Dodge-White, was inspired by the flavors and smells of spring/early summer in Los Angeles. Guests can enjoy cocktails like: “Everything but the Garden Sink,” a variation of a dirty martini served with a spoonful of olive oil caviar; “Fruit of Tulum,” a smokey and sweet vacation in a glass, tequila or mezcal accented by pink guava and kiwi, blistered Fresno chili with honey and creole spice; and “Midwest Summer” a milkshake-esque coconut cream topped bourbon-y strawberry smash-like delight. All cocktails are $16. Holy Water is located at 8275 Santa Monica Blvd. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For information, visit holywaterweho.com or call (323) 577-5281.

Berlin coffee concept makes way in DTLA

Concierge Coffee, opening within Signal in Downtown Los Angeles on April 8, is known for serving fast paced and high-quality drinks in a small room with the emphasis on electronic music. Founded in Berlin in 2013, Concierge Coffee started as an impromptu project by two friends who were at once part of the specialty coffee scene and equally unimpressed by it. Having studied visual art, photography and music, neither of the co-founders were interested in becoming part of the coffee scene. They did, however, see coffee as a medium and a platform, and that it could be served in a simple and consistent format with high regard to service and atmosphere. Their first shop was an embodiment of the type of space they as coffee lovers would wish to frequent. The new space in the Arts District represents a return to the liminal heritages of the co-founders. Concierge Coffee will be open weekdays from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 821 Traction Ave. For information, visit conciergecoffee.de or call (213)221-7679.

Linden open for brunch

Linden is known for providing a melting pot of flavors, blending the diverse cultures and cuisines of New York, the Caribbean and Jewish traditions based on chef Jonathan Harris’ personal experiences. In line with this theme, Harris has curated a brunch menu featuring creative nods to iconic East Coast delicacies, like the iconic bacon, egg and cheese (hold the salt, pepper, ketchup). Steak and potatoes are also available, along with Tres Leches French toast, and Baltimore Benny – a nod to Baltimore’s culinary heritage, this dish features a Baltimore-style crab cake atop house-made biscuits, crowned with a soft-poached egg and a dollop of Old Bay hollandaise. Complementing these brunch delights are daytime cocktails including an M&M Martini, a mango martini with Tito’s, as well as a bloody Mary, white peach bellini and blood orange mimosa. Brunch is served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays. Linden is located at 5936 W. Sunset Blvd. For information, visit lindenlosangeles.com or (323)244-2700.

Thai smashburgers come to Los Angeles

The team behind historic L.A. Thai restaurants Chao Krung and Tuk Tuk is opening a new Thai smashburger restaurant on April 12. Located next door to Tuk Tuk Thai on Sawtelle Blvd., Ban Ban Burger is the newest concept from sisters and co-owners chef Amanda Maneesilasan and Katy Noochla-or. The playful menu combines the classic American burger with bold flavors of beloved Thai dishes like grapow and laab, plus Thai milkshakes in flavors like pandan, Thai tea and coconut. Born in Bangkok, Thailand and raised in Los Angeles, the chefs grew up working in their parents’ restaurants (including Chao Krung, the second restaurant to open in what is now L.A.’s Thai Town in the 1970s) and took over the business in 2017. Maneesilasan learned the art of Thai homestyle cooking from her grandmother, who previously cooked for the royal family in Thailand. Now she brings those family recipes to her restaurants and introduces Angelenos to Thai ways of eating, like Sum Rup, a tradition that Maneesilasan and Noochla-or designed as a monthly dinner series at Chao Krung last year. To complement the homestyle dishes at Chao Krung, Noochla-or serves Thai-style street food at Tuk Tuk Thai on Sawtelle, and now is taking a more modern and fun direction with Ban Ban Burger. Ban Ban Burger is now soft-open for pick-up and delivery only via Uber Eats and DoorDash, and opens for dine-in on April 12, just in time for Thai New Year (Songkran) – April 13-15. Ban Ban Burger is located at 1644 Sawtelle Blvd. For information, visit instagram.com/banbanburger.

A.O.C. hosts vibrant dinner in conjunction with ‘Pintxos’ book

A.O.C. West Hollywood will present the “Book of Pintxos Dinner” on Wednesday, April 17. Chef and owner Suzanne Goin and chef de Cuisine James Ho have created a vibrant menu inspired by the Basque dishes in Marti Buckley’s newest publication, “Book of Pintxos,” and will offer them as specials throughout the evening in addition to A.O.C.’s à la carte menu. The menu showcases an array of pintxos divided into categories: bread, fried, bar and kitchen. Among the bread pintxos are the seta, jamon iberico y guindilla peppers (oyster mushroom with ham and pepper); la delicia (egg with onion, anchovy, and parsley); tosta de bogavante (lobster toast on ciabatta); and bacalao al pil-pil (salt cod in pil pil sauce). Fried pintxos offerings include mejillón relleno (stuffed mussels) and merluza rebozada (battered hake). Guests can indulge in the bar pintxos, highlighted by a signature tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelet), and the kitchen pintxos, featuring viera asada sobre ajoblanco (grilled scallop with ajoblanco) and pintxo moruno (Moorish kebab). For dessert, choose dessert pintxos of torrijas (caramelized custard bread) or mini polo (mini-ice pop). Pricing is à la carte, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be secured via OpenTable; limited availability for this exclusive event. Books sold separately by local bookseller Now Serving, and Marti Buckley will be present to meet guests and sign cookbooks. A.O.C. is located at 8700 W. Third St. For information, visit aocwine bar.com or call (310) 859-9859.

Enjoy Sunday Supper at Amour

Beginning April 7, West Hollywood’s Amour will now be open every Sunday for its weekly Sunday Supper menus. The restaurant will offer a special $55/person three course tasting menu with an optional $40 wine pairing as well as a curated version of their a la carte menu. Enjoy Kumamoto oysters, golden ossetra caviar, grass fed “Snake River” Farm Wagyu steak tartare, among other dishes. For further information, visit amourweho.love or call (424)431-6717.