Resources mobilized to help 99 Cents Stores employees

The future of the 99 Cents Only Stores chain remains in limbo in bankruptcy court as its owners negotiate next moves. The 99 Cents Only Stores’ parent company, Number Holdings, Inc., announced on April 7 that it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. A hearing on restructuring the company is scheduled on May 7 in Wilmington, Delaware, according to court records.

Mark Miller, owner and CEO of Pic ‘N’ Save Bargains and former president of Big Lots, is spearheading an effort to keep the 143 California 99 Cents Only Stores in business. Miller said on April 15 there are no updates on the plan.

The stores have been a mainstay in the Los Angeles area since 1982, when the late Carthay Circle resident Dave Gold opened the first 99 Cents Only Store on La Tijera Boulevard in Ladera Heights. During ensuing years, the chain grew to more than 400 stores in five states, including stores at Sixth Street and Fairfax Avenue and 6121 Wilshire Blvd. The Gold family sold the chain in 2011 for $1.6 billion to the private equity firm Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, affiliates of Number Holdings, Inc. The current owner has announced it is closing all of the 99 Cents Only Stores and is liquidating inventory and assets. It filed motions in court that allow the stores to keep operating while the inventory is liquidated and court proceedings continue.

An assistant manager at a 99 Cents Only store in the Fairfax District said the stores will likely remain open into May. The assistant manager declined to provide a name due to not being authorized to speak about the closures. The store has approximately 10 employees, and many are looking for other jobs, the assistant manager said.

The chain’s approximately 14,000 employees will lose their jobs. The bankruptcy filing empowers the owner to continue paying workers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on April 12 that the city is providing resources for workers impacted by the 99 Cents Only Stores closures. The chain has more than 30 stores in the city.

“I am directing city departments to help make resources and support available to workers who will be impacted by these closures in the coming weeks,” Bass said. “We must do all we can to support Angelenos during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department has activated its Rapid Response Team to support employees. Daily virtual rapid response presentations informing workers about unemployment insurance can be found at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcu-sqTsuEtNIUXMd0cQuDi2RqMNlDl_x#/registration.

The city’s 14 WorkSource Centers are available to answer questions and have information about future employment opportunities. For information, visit mayor.lacity.gov/sites/g/files/wph2066/files/2024-04/EN%20EWDD%20Center%20Flyer%20revised%202-7-24.pdf.

The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement and the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department Rapid Response Team will coordinate with the county of Los Angeles to ensure information and resources are available to all 99 Cents Only Stores employees. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on April 9 to explore ways to help the 99 Cents Only Stores employees.