Property cleared after public health emergency declared in Melrose area

Crews continued a cleanup on April 4 at a property at 617 N. Martel Ave. in the Melrose community after the city declared a public health emergency at the site the previous day due to trash and debris piled high throughout the front and rear yards.

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, visited the site on April 3 and said the situation was unacceptable. The city declared it an imminent public health and safety hazard and issued an emergency order for the site to be cleared.

“This to me is a public health emergency. This is a fire hazard, and I worry about the individual there, this place catching fire, him losing his life, the quality of life that is compromised for these neighbors,” Bass said.

The home is owned by an elderly man who collects discarded items throughout the community and stores them on his property. Crews have been removing heaps of trash. The city is formulating a plan to address the situation over the long-term, including getting the property owner help. As a short-term solution, the cleanup is expected to continue until the outdoor areas of the property are clear.

“City crews worked to remove more than seven tons of waste from the property and are back to continue working until the job is done,” Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said in an April 4 statement.

Peter Nichols, co-founder of the advocacy group Melrose Action, said the cleanup operation is great, but he wonders what took the city so long. He said the property has been a problem for more than 25 years.

“For as long as I’ve lived here, it’s been problematic in one way or another with an indoor-outdoor hoarding situation,” Nichols said. “This is an epic example of a failure of government to do its job. I don’t buy their excuse that they didn’t know about this. The city does not seem to have the ability to enforce and quickly manage problem properties. Why didn’t anybody do anything about this sooner?”