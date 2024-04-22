Police arrest man for burglary at Getty House

A 29-year-old man was arrested for burglary on April 21 after he broke into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, located at 605 S. Irving Blvd. in Windsor Square.

Mayor Karen Bass and members of her family were home when the burglary occurred around 6:40 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Charles Miller identified the suspect as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, of Los Angeles. Miller said the suspect broke a window, triggering an alarm, and entered the residence. Bass stayed in a secure area inside the house. Officers from the LAPD’s Olympic Division arrested Hunter around 7 a.m.

“An intruder broke into Getty House through a window. Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” read a statement from Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl. “The mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Miller did not know the motive or if Hunter was armed. The case is being investigated by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. According to media reports, Hunter is originally from Massachusetts and has as a 2015 conviction for assault.

Miller added that the investigation is ongoing. More information will likely be released after charges are filed. Police patrols have been increased around Getty House. Hunter is being held on $100,000 bail.