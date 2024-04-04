Plan to ax trees at Carthay school re-evaluated

The Los Angeles Unified School District is embarking on an ADA improvement project at Carthay Environmental Studies Stem Magnet at 6351 Olympic Blvd. that aims to remove barriers for people with disabilities.

The project includes ADA accessibility upgrades while protecting the historic integrity of the school, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. It includes three new concrete ramps and a metal ramp, an elevator, wheelchair lift and additional landscaping, as well modifications to three restrooms, doors, hardware, handrails and fencing. Construction crews were at the school last week conducting preparation work for the $10.1-million project, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2025.

The plans for landscaping alterations initially included removing two mature oak trees from the playground. Following a meeting on March 21 to inform the community about the project, concerns were raised about the tree removal and the district placed it on hold until it can be re-evaluated.

“Our project teams are currently reviewing critical aspects of the project, with the questions and comments raised by the community top of mind,” read a statement from the LAUSD. “We will hold a second community meeting to share and discuss in more detail the scope, the status and any potential modifications to the project. We anticipate that community meeting to occur around mid-April. We will notify [the public] well in advance of the date.”

Members of the school community and residents living within a quarter-mile of the school will be notified, as well as everyone who signed up for notifications at the March 21 meeting. Anyone seeking information or who wishes to comment on the project can call (213)800-4935 or email [email protected].