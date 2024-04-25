‘Our Name is Barbra’ celebrates Streisand at Catalina Jazz Club

Cabarabia Productions and producer/director Clifford Bell will present a fundraiser benefiting Project Angel Food, “The 26th Anniversary of Our Name Is Barbra, A Musical Celebration of Barbra Streisand’s Birthday” on Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club.

VIP tickets for the show are $135 each and include premium seating, a three-course dinner and pre-paid parking. General Admission Tickets are $45 each; dinner or a two-drink minimum is required in addition to tickets to the show, plus a $0.49 music royalty fee per patron. Valet parking is available, as well as metered street parking.

The cabaret show of Broadway tunes and popular songs will star performers Teri Ralston, Michael Maguire, Jason Graae, Anastasia Barzee, Kerry O’Malley, Kirby Tepper, Nita Whitaker, Gregg Marx, Julie Garyné, Karen Benjamin and Alan Chapman.

Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 West Sunset Blvd. Tickets may be purchased by calling (323)466-2210 or visiting catalinajazzclub.com or ticketweb.com.