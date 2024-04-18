NHM and CAS announce City Nature Challenge

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County announced that this year’s ninth annual City Nature Challenge will take place in more than 675 cities across seven continents. Kicking off April 26 at 12:01 a.m. in each time zone, CNC runs through 11:59 p.m. on April 29. The global event calls on current and aspiring community scientists, nature and science fans, and people of all ages and education backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals, and fungi using free mobile apps like iNaturalist. From April 30-May 5, the online community will collaborate to identify species that were photographed during the Challenge, with the total number of observations and highlights from around the world announced on May 6.

As scientists increasingly rely on community-generated data, it is more important and impactful than ever to document nature observations on community science platforms like iNaturalist. From a study on bees in urban environments to a revision of the global biogeography of plants, 890 studies were published using iNaturalist data in 2023. The data helps policymakers make informed conservation decisions that enable humans to coexist with the wildlife around them and view themselves as a part of – as opposed to apart from – nature.

After launching the first-ever CNC in 2016, the NHMLAC and San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences are hosting their ninth effort. Last year’s four-day challenge included over 66,000 participants across more than 450 cities around the world to observe and submit pictures of wildlife they encountered. Participants added over 1.87 million observations of nature to iNaturalist, and scientists continue to use the data to understand and conserve urban wildlife.

“With more cities taking part than ever before, participants in this year’s challenge will be able to collect unprecedented amounts of data in urbanized areas,” said Linda Higgins, co-senior manager of community science for NHMLAC. “This data is more important than ever, as we are working to protect biodiversity both locally here in Los Angeles and in cities all over the globe.”

The number of participating cities grew from 450 in 2023 to more than 675 in 2024 – one of the biggest jumps in CNC history. The significant uptick is the result of a network of organizers in India who are bringing 206 new projects to the global effort.

For information, visit calacademy.org/communityscience/city-nature-challenge.