National Beer Day at Yard House this April 7

Yard House is pouring $10 Half Yards – that’s 32 ounces of beer – for National Beer Day on April 7. Twenty-first birthdays are a universal milestone and an occasion to gather with friends and family over a beer or two. On this National Beer Day, it’s everyone’s 21st and Yard House – known for great beer and food against a backdrop of classic rock – will upgrade guests’ beer if they DM the restaurant via Instagram a 21st birthday photo holding their first legal drink, photoshopping a better beer (in a Half Yard) into the shot. For guests actually turning 21 on April 7, DM proof of birth date and Yard House might get a gift to make the next day a little less rough.

Yard House at L.A. Live is located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd, A-115. For information, visit yardhouse.com or call (213)745-9273.