‘Morning’ dawns this year’s PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media kicked off the 41st Annual PaleyFest LA at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Apple TV’s hit series “The Morning Show.” The event featured a panel discussion with stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Nestor Carbonell, alongside Charlotte Stoudt (showrunner and executive producer), Michael Ellenberg (executive producer) and Mimi Leder (executive producer and director). The discussion was moderated by journalist Kara Swisher.

For information, visit paleycenter.org/events/paleyfest. The Dolby Theatre is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.