Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts announces grant recipients

The Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts announced the recipients of its fourth year of organizational support grants, an unrestricted grant program the foundation established during the pandemic to address the immediate needs of Los Angeles County arts organizations. While the grants continue to support organizations’ operating costs, a required minimum of the awarded amount must go to artists involved with upcoming projects. The organizational support grants support arts organizations that reflect artist Mike Kelley’s passion for critical thinking and provocation in the arts.

This year’s grantees are the Armory Center for the Arts, Automata Arts, CalArts REDCAT, Clockshop, Coaxial Arts Foundation, Echo Park Film Center, Fulcrum Arts, Future Roots/Lookout FM, Human Resources, JOAN, LAXART, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Los Angeles Poverty Department, Museum of Jurassic Technology and Self-Help Graphics & Art.

“This year’s cohort of grantees – an exciting mix of established and emerging Los Angeles arts organizations – underscores the importance of supporting a broad range of what it means to take risks in art making,” foundation director Mary Clare Stevens said. “From LAXART’s groundbreaking retrospective on Nancy Buchanan to Lookout FM’s aim – sponsored by Future Roots – to make an unprecedented radio home for the broadcast of transmission art, these projects exemplify Mike Kelley’s spirit of experimentation. As always, it is an honor to support these 15 organizations and the critical work they do in our community.” This year’s grant awards range from $20,000-$30,000 and target small and mid-size institutions. University and college art museums, galleries and governmentowned art institutions were invited to apply. Many of this year’s projects explore sustainability, climate and environment. Some of the exhibitions are part of the Getty’s region-wide initiative, “PST ART: Art & Science Collide.”

Other projects explore sound, sculpture, performance and examinations of practices of individual artists, such as Automata Arts’ residency with artist Hsuan-Kuang Hsieh.

“We are deeply honored to receive funding from the Mike Kelley Foundation and to be among the esteemed community of recipients,” Automata Arts managing director DanRae Wilson said. “With this grant, Automata will be able to continue our work with the multidisciplinary emerging artist HsuanKuang Hsieh, allowing a deeper exploration of the work that she began during her 2022 residency. This incredible opportunity enables us to facilitate time and space for further development, along with aesthetic, technical and practical support for the public exhibition. With the foundation’s support, we can further highlight Hsieh’s work contemplating the multicultural identity of the Asian diaspora, and how that identity is deeply intertwined with reminiscence objects, physical memory and land.”

Information about the 2025 grant cycle will be available later this spring at mikekelleyfoundation.org.