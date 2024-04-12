Mayor Bass mobilizes resources to help 99 Cents Only Stores employees

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on April 12 that the city is providing resources and support for workers impacted by the closure of 99 Cents Only Stores.

The chain has more than 30 stores in the city. The Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department has activated its Rapid Response Team to support the effort.

“I am directing city departments to help make resources and support available to workers who will be impacted by these closures in the coming weeks,” Bass said. “We must do all we can to support Angelenos during this difficult time.”

The city is offering daily virtual rapid response presentations to inform workers about support that is available such as unemployment insurance and help to ease the transition. To sign up for a presentation, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcu-sqTsuEtNIUXMd0cQuDi2RqMNlDl_x#/registration.

The city’s 14 WorkSource Centers are available to answer questions and have information about future employment opportunities. For information, visit mayor.lacity.gov/sites/g/files/wph2066/files/2024-04/EN%20EWDD%20Center%20Flyer%20revised%202-7-24.pdf.

The Mayor’s Office of Community Engagement and the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department Rapid Response Team will share resources with employees at the stores. The city will also coordinate with the county of Los Angeles to ensure information and resources are available to all 99 Cents Only Stores employees.

The Mayor’s Office will monitor the situation and determine next steps to support impacted workers during the transition.