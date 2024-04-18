Loving Way, Holton’s Heroes, honored by WeHo

Dawn McCoy and her son Waylon, represented her own Loving Way Foundation in receiving a proclamation from the city of West Hollywood on April 15. The organization was given the honor alongside Holton’s Heroes, represented by Eric Weingrad, his son Holton and family. Both groups work to combat child abuse and help children affected by brain injuries. The proclamations were presented as part of the city’s efforts to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month. For information on the nonprofits, visit lovingwayfoundation,org and holtonsheroes.org.