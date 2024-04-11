Linda Ronstadt-themed party ‘Hastens Down’ the Desert 5

Desert 5 Spot is spending the evening celebrating the legendary Linda Ronstadt on Tuesday, April 16 with a special themed party. In honor of the singer’s forthcoming compilation release, “The Asylum Albums (1973-1977), Desert 5 Spot will be spinning classic 1970s Ronstadt tunes from her iconic records “Don’t Cry Now” (1973), “Prisoner in Disguise” (1975), “Hasten Down the Wind” (1976) and “Simple Dreams” (1977), as well as featuring live music honoring the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame recipient. The fun begins at 6 p.m. “The Asylum Records” will be released by Rhino Records on April 20, which is Record Store Day 2024. For information, visit linkin.bio/desertfivespotla. Desert 5 Spot is located at 6516 Selma Ave.