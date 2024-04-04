Lawry’s puts ‘AbilityFirst’

During the month of April, Lawry’s The Prime Rib Beverly Hills, Tam O’Shanter, SideDoor and Five Crowns will match a portion of the money raised by guests to benefit AbilityFirst and its mission to provide a variety of programs designed to help people with disabilities achieve their personal best throughout their lives.

The month-long initiative also comes with perks for Lawry’s loyalty members. For each $10 donation up to $50, VIP Rewards guests will receive a $25 bonus reward on their loyalty account to use the next time they dine at any of Lawry’s restaurants. Non-loyalty members will receive $25 rewards should they donate a minimum of $10 and choose to sign up for the VIP Rewards program. Lawry’s, Tam O’Shanter, SideDoor and Five Crowns will match guests’ donations and give up to $125 in rewards for a maximum of five $10 donations.

In 1926, Lawrence L. Frank, one of Lawry’s co-founders, established the Crippled Children’s Society of Southern California – now called AbilityFirst – to help children and adults with developmental disabilities realize their full potential.

“My great-grandfather started this non-profit almost 100 years ago and I’m thrilled that we can continue to carry on his mission and continue to raise money for such a vital organization in our community,” said Ryan O’Melveney Wilson, CEO of Lawry’s Restaurants Inc.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is located at 100 La Cienega Blvd. For information, visit lawrysonline.com or call (310)652-2827.