LACO presents world premiere of ‘To Be a Horizon’

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of music director Jaime Martín, presents the world premiere of artistic advisor Derrick Skye’s “To Be a Horizon,” on Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, and on Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m., at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Skye describes his LACO-commissioned work as “a musical travelogue that integrates musical practices from numerous cultures into a western classical setting.”

The program features assistant concertmaster Tereza Stanislav and principal viola Yura Lee sharing their stellar artistry as soloists on Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” in E-flat major for violin and viola. Beethoven’s transitional “Symphony No. 4,” a work celebrating Beethoven’s legacy of breaking musical boundaries and noted for its cheerfulness, will end the concert.

Skye’s “To Be a Horizon” combines formal western classical music with West African music and dance, Persian music theory, Balkan music theory and Hindustani classical music. The American-born composer is of Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, Irish and Native American ancestry, and he seeks to create a new American music aesthetic reflective of his and the country’s diversity. “To Be a Horizon” is part three of a larger orchestral suite entitled “Prisms, Cycles, Leaps” that bridges the space between multiple music cultures.

Tickets range from $32-142 and may be purchased online at laco.org, by calling LACO at (213)622-7001 or by emailing [email protected]. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.

Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd, Glendale.

Royce Hall is located at 10745 Dickinson Court, Los Angeles.