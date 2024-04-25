LACMA presents County Fair exhibit

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is presenting “Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation” at the Millard Sheets Art Center at the Los Angeles County Fair May 3-27. Rufino Tamayo (1899–1991) was a leading Mexican artist of the 20th century who achieved international acclaim. Drawn exclusively from LACMA’s holdings, and spanning over 60 years of his prolific career, the exhibition focuses on Tamayo’s longstanding interest in prints as a means of exploring new techniques and furthering experimentation. The exhibition is curated by Rachel Kaplan, associate curator of Latin American art at LACMA.

Rufino Tamayo is the second LACMA exhibition to be presented at the Millard Sheets Art Center. In 2023, The exhibition is free with L.A. County Fair admission.

The Millard Sheets Art Center is located at the L.A. County Fair, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona.