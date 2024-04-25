LACMA explores music and art of Korea

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding “Art & Music: Korean Concert” on Wednesday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is being held in celebration of the exhibition “Korean Treasures from the Chester and Cameron Chang Collection.” The traditional Korean music concert features Hiza Yoo and her ensembles performing various string, woodwind and percussion instruments, along with vocal selections.

General admission is $25. LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit lacma.org.