L.A. restaurants, chefs set palate for Masters of Taste 2024

Come celebrate and be part of the seventh annual Masters of Taste, Los Angeles’ premier outdoor, luxury food and beverage festival returns and will be held Sunday, April 7, from 3-7 p.m. on the field of The Rose Bowl. 100% of the proceeds will directly benefit Union Station Homeless Services, a non-profit organization providing over 50 years of homeless services and housing for thousands of neighbors.

Chef Bret Thompson and Lucy Thompson-Ramirez will serve as hosts of Masters of Taste, which also marks the seventh Anniversary of this celebrated event. Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez are a dynamic husband and wife team that have made a significant impact in the hospitality industry. With their passion for culinary excellence and warm hospitality, they have created a signature name for themselves in the Los Angeles dining scene and beyond.

In February 2024, Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez opened Pez Coastal Kitchen, their new upscale seafood focused eatery in Pasadena. Offering a diverse menu featuring sea-to-table and farm-to-table cuisine while showcasing the best of seasonal California flavors, Pez Coastal Kitchen highlights expertise in curing, smoking and dry-aging meats and seafood, as well as its partnerships with local farmers and specialty producers.

Masters of Taste 2023 was a sold-out event that attracted over 3,000 guests and garnered media attention all throughout Southern California and beyond. The seventh annual Masters of Taste is also expected to bring over 3,000 food and beverage enthusiasts together for one afternoon to celebrate this exhilarating festival, which will include the finest fare from over 100 culinary masters and restaurants, delectable sweets prepared by L.A.’s top sweet masters, top beverage masters who will be featuring signature handcrafted cocktail tastings from over 25 spirit brands and top cocktail bars, select wineries, local craft breweries, cold brew coffee and live entertainment.

CRŪ Winery will be among the beverage masters for the fourth year. The winery will be highlighted in the seafood village along with Santa Monica Seafood. CRŪ Winery specializes in Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from single vineyards throughout the central coast of California.

“We craft our wines to be well-balanced and fruit forward making them a perfect wine to pair with a variety of foods,” CRŪ Winery senior marketing and communications director Rebecca Gilbert said. “At Masters of Taste, we will be pouring a selection of wines, including our Albariño and single vineyard Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, which will be a wonderful accompaniment to the foods at the event. We are delighted to participate in Masters of Taste and support Union Station Homeless Services once again.”

Among the restaurants that will be represented include: BAAR BAAR Los Angeles; BOX Chicken; Champion’s CURRY; City Club Los Angeles; Emporium Thai; Fat Boys; Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken; Harold & Belle’s’ La Boheme; LAVO Ristorante; Mercado; Poppy + Rose; Room Service Neighborhood; Soulmate; UCHI West Hollywood; and Yardbird.

Every dollar raised at the Masters of Taste 2024 will benefit the work of Union Station Homeless Services (Union Station), a local organization successfully fighting to end homelessness. Over the last six years, Masters of Taste has impressively raised close to $3 Million, helping countless families and individuals find a secure and welcoming place to call home. What is more impressive is that Union Station has seen a 97% Success Rate in permanently housing people since adopting the Housing First model. Its mission transcends just providing temporary shelters; it is committed to creating lasting solutions for homelessness through housing, supportive services and connection to the community. Over the past 50 years, Union Station has grown to be one of the best homeless services agencies in Los Angeles and is the lead county agency for Service Planning Area 3, coordinating homeless services in 38 communities spanning from Eagle Rock to Pomona.

Masters of Taste 2024 is a 100% outdoor event. All guests will receive their own utensils and hand sanitizer to use throughout the event.

Masters of Taste 2024 will take place on Sunday, April 7 and is a 21+ event. A VIP Power Hour will be held from 3-4 p.m. and general admission will be from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. For information, visit mastersoftastela.com. The Rose Bowl is located at 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena.