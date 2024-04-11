KCCLA welcomes Second Moon for ‘Pansori Night’ concert

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will host “A Pansori Night with Second Moon,” a concert on April 15 at 7 p.m. in Ari Hall to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

The event is part of the ongoing U.S. West Coast tour of the band Second Moon, which performs Korean drama OST songs. Known for experimentation with diverse musical genres, Second Moon will showcase cultural diversity during its visit to Los Angeles.

Second Moon uses traditional folk instruments from around the world, including guitar, Irish whistle, mandolin, uilleann pipes, melodeon and accordion, to perform music in genres such as tango, waltz, Latin, pop, new age, jazz and traditional Korean music. The band consists of Hyunbo Kim (guitar, mandolin, bodhran, Irish whistle), Jinkyung Choi (keyboard, accordion), Yunjeong Jo (violin), Jongsun Park (drums), Younghoon Lee (guitar) and Jinwoo Park (bass).

In the KCCLA performance, Second Moon will perform “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds” from the drama “Love in the Moonlight,” and “Kwaejina chingching nane” performed at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Especially noteworthy is the inclusion of Pansori singer Oh Dan-hae, recognized as a successor to the traditional Korean vocal art form. Oh Dan-hae will present various pansori from “Chunhyangga” with new interpretations, adding a unique highlight to the concert.

“There are many new ideas and attempts regarding traditional Korean music both domestically and internationally these days. Through this performance, I hope that traditional Korean music will create a new audience base by collaborating with modern music and Western instruments,” KCCLA director Jeong Sang-won said.

The center announced that “The Beginning of the Democratic Republic,” an exhibition currently displayed on the second floor, will be extended for viewing until the start of the concert. Admission to the event is free but advance reservation is required. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For reservations and information, visit kccla.org.