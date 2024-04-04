Hot dog stand is tickled pink about Charlie Fox star

Pink’s Hot Dogs welcomed composer and songwriter Charles Fox to the stand on April 1 for the unveiling of the Charlie Fox New York Pastrami Reuben Hot Dog.

Fox wrote the Grammy Award winning “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Jim Croce’s “I Got a Name” and Barry Manilow’s “Ready to Take a Chance Again,” and has written dozens of theme songs for television shows including “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Love Boat,” “Wonder Woman,“ “ABC Wide World of Sports” and “Monday Night Football.” He will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category on Friday, April 5, at 11:30 a.m. at 6752 Hollywood Blvd.

The special hot dog unveiled in Fox’s honor is a stretch dog topped with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and mustard. A banner in recognition of Fox was also unveiled on April 1 in the front of the hot dog stand. Owner Richard Pink said the new hot dog is a tribute to the New York native.

“Charlie is getting a star on the Walk of Fame and we wanted to celebrate it by creating a banner to honor that momentous event, and now we’ve created a Charlie Fox hot dog on our menu,” Pink said. “Charlie is from New York, so we did pastrami and sauerkraut and mustard and Swiss cheese. It’s a very New York type of hot dog.”

Fox said he is thrilled about having a hot dog named in his honor.

“Are you kidding? With all the accomplishments in my life, this is No. 1,” Fox said, adding that he first dined at Pink’s in 1970 with legendary singer and performer Bobby Darin. “I had just come out from New York and I was working with Bobby Darin on what turned out to be his last record. I bemoaned the fact that you couldn’t get a good hot dog in Los Angeles and Bobby said, ‘what are you talking about … Pink’s.’ I said, ‘Pink’s, what kind of a hot dog is that?’ [We] got into Bobby Darin’s car and 15 minutes later, I discovered the greatest hot dog in Los Angeles.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, visit pinkshollywood.com.