Hollywood Pantages returns to ‘Come From Away’

Broadway in Hollywood is thrilled to announce the Los Angeles return and Hollywood Pantages Theatre premiere of “Come From Away,” a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. “Come From Away” will make its Hollywood Pantages Theatre debut for a limited one-week engagement from May 7-12. This engagement marks the production’s second return to Los Angeles.

“Come From Away” tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world stopped. On Sept. 12, their stories moved us all.

Tickets for “Come From Away” are available for purchase at broadwayinhollywood.com or in-person at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office, located at 6233 Hollywood Blvd.