Hollywood PAL welcomes car lovers at auto show, block party

The Hollywood Police Activities League will hold its third annual Car Show and Block Party on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The boulevard will be transformed into a dynamic celebration of automotive culture and community camaraderie.

The showcase incudes celebrity vehicles, including fan favorites such as Bumblebee from “Transformers,” Paul Walker’s iconic Toyota Supra from “Fast & Furious” and the legendary “Back to the Future” DeLorean, as well as the “Miami Vice” Ferrari, the “Jurassic Park” Jeep and the crowd-pleasing “ET Mobile.” Also, get up close with the new Tesla Cyber Truck.

Radio personality Tom “Shotgun” Kelly returns to the stage as master of ceremonies. The panel of judges features RD Whittington, star of Discovery Channel’s “Million Dollar Wheels,” low rider expert Smiley and social media car enthusiast Jojo Lua. Members of @SoCal MustangHeaven and @PegasusLA will bring more than 30 Mustangs and 50 low riders to the event.

Family fun includes live performances by HPAL’s unofficial band The Picks, DJ Monalisa and DJ Luis spinning music on the Boulevard. Get creative at the Arts Bridging the Gap arts and crafts booth and have fun at Galpin Motors’ Paint-a-Truck, where children can leave their mark on a Ford F-150. The LAFD will demonstrate emergency skills, including a carcutting spectacle.

Raise a toast to the community at the Socialé Hollywood or in the Beer Gardens on the Boulevard, featuring brews from Red Engine Brewing Co. and Boomtown Brewery. HPAL’s Girl Scout troop will sell agua frescas and cookies to fund programs.

Sponsors include Peregrine Technologies, Toyota of Hollywood, The W Hollywood, Amoeba Hollywood, Funko, Galpin Motors, the Hollywood Pantages and the Hollywood Partnership. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District, assisted with logistics.

Proceeds will support Hollywood Police Activities League programs. For information, visit hollywoodpal.org/carshow.