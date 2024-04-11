Go ‘Over the Rainbow’ with new Judy Garland musical

In his third appearance at the Mark Taper Forum under the banner “Feinstein’s at the Taper,” the series continues with Michael Feinstein in “Rainbow: The New Judy Garland Musical” on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. The show is executive produced by Feinstein and Liza Minelli.

“Feinstein’s at the Taper” is part of Center Theatre Group’s 2024 CTG:FWD programming, which is made possible through the generous support of the S. Mark Taper Foundation. Additional funding is provided by gifts to the Artistic Director Discretionary Fund.

“Rainbow: The New Judy Garland Musical” is the breathtaking culmination of over three decades of research, performance, and a lifetime love for one of the world’s most iconic performers, Judy Garland. Making its West Coast premiere, the show, which was originally performed at Feinstein’s club in New York during the Garland Centennial in December 2021, stars Feinstein as he travels through the life and songs of Judy Garland. This multimedia live show features big screen film clips, rarely heard and seen audio recordings and photos, good humor and great music.

It is an unabashed musical biography that celebrates Garland, sharing insights from the music people adore and the life known only by the endless, shining, forever love shared with her children, Liza, Lorna and Joey Luft.

“My friendship with Liza, the archives of Judy and Vincente Minnelli, and the never-before-seen imagery and never-before-heard sounds bring forth the most beloved voice and quite possibly the artist of the 20th century. ‘Rainbow’ captures the genius, humor, poignancy, and God-given talent that is rare beyond belief. The title is not only an homage to ‘Over the Rainbow’; it is also a celebration of Judy Garland’s ability to rise over clouds and crises, to create beauty,” Feinstein said.

“Rainbow’s” musical selections are from Garland films, recordings, the legendary Carnegie Hall and London Palladium concerts, as well as private moments of a woman who gave everything to everyone in the audience.

“Far too much has been written about ‘poor Judy Garland’ … ‘tragic Judy Garland’ … ‘sad Judy Garland’ … Hogwash,” Minnelli said. “My mother was the funniest, happiest, most exciting person in the world. If ‘Rainbow’ had a subtitle, it would be a song that is one of Mama’s great themes, ‘Get Happy,’ and that’s what’s gonna happen when you see Michael bring ‘Rainbow’ to life. Michael Feinstein is my dearest friend in the world. Michael has all the stories, the arrangements, the film clips, the recordings. Michael has the truth about Mama, the woman who gave me my drive. This is a love letter from me and Michael to my amazing mother.”

Tickets are now on sale at centertheatregroup.org. The Mark Taper Forum is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.