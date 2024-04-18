Friends of the L.A. River hosts Earth Day events

Friends of the L.A. River will host two Earth Day events, offering Angelenos an opportunity to have a hands-on impact through habitat restoration, learn about L.A. ecosystems through interactive activities and celebrate the environments that keep local communities thriving.

On Saturday, April 20, California Native Plant Society will teach volunteers about the impacts that invasive plant species have on local ecosystems, and the importance of native plant species. The San Fernando Valley Audubon Society will co-guide a nature walk at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve where volunteers will have an opportunity to enjoy the reserve and bird-watch with provided binoculars. One of LA2050’s volunteer activities is also taking place, where volunteers can vote in person to determine the areas funded by the annual LA2050 Grants Challenge.

On Sunday, April 21, FoLAR will host its first-ever Earth Day Extravaganza at the Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park. The event will feature hands-on eco learning activities, an eco-inspired art activity, FoLAR’s L.A. River Rover, food trucks, live music and an eco-friendly marketplace.

“As an environmental nonprofit, the issues we work to address along all 51-miles of the L.A. River and its surrounding communities can feel heavy – but we think it’s just important to make environmental stewardship and education fun. That’s the spirit we’re bringing to both Earth Day events this year,” FoLAR President and CEO Candice Dickens-Russell said. “Whether that’s getting your hands dirty doing habitat restoration or checking out FoLAR’s L.A. River Rover and enjoying hands-on activities, we made sure to have something for everyone this Earth Day. We’re excited to really celebrate with the communities we serve and bring attention to the L.A. River while we do it.”

FoLAR hosts an annual L.A. River CleanUp that has removed over 1.6 million pounds of trash from the L.A. River, provides environmental education and field trips to thousands of K-12 students every year.

The Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve is located at 6350 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park is located at 2944 Gleneden St. The events are free for all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit folar.org/earthday2024.