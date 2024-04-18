Festival of Books welcomes variety of authors, organizations

Authors and small publishers will exhibit and sell their books during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20-21 in the Writers & Publishers Network booth 200. WPN is a national literary nonprofit, and this year marks the group’s 26th time at the festival. Twenty-four individual authors, a writer’s collective and WPN board members will be exhibiting books and meeting the many book lovers in attendance. Additionally, 20 books from authors around the country will be on display.

Authors who will be signing books all day Saturday are: Michael Adam, Richard Alvarado, Bonnie Armstrong, Janie Jurkovich, Robert Kowalski, Malvina Lerma, Suzanne Lezotte, Greg McWhorter, Kalikolehua Orian with illustrator Cameron Krane, Rita Reed, Warren Rosen and Anita Rosenberg.

Authors who will be signing books all day Sunday are: Yusa Chang, Robert Cohen, Janie Jurkovich, Lisa Kastner, Robert Kowalski, Suzanne Lezotte, Steve Marks, Colleen O’Mara, Kalikolehua Orian with illustrator Cameron Crane, Jean Perry and Anita Rosenberg.

“The L.A. Times Festival of Books is a highlight each year for WPN,” said the group’s president, Kathleen Kaiser. “We always have a great turnout of authors from across the country coming to sell and autograph books. In addition, WPN is the resource for writers who want to learn more about book publishing – everything from basic writing skills to the full editing, production, and marketing process.”

This year, members of the Independent Writers of Southern California and the Publishers Association of Los Angeles are also represented in the booth. These two groups recently merged into the WPN sphere.

The Taiwan Academy and the Tourism Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles will co-host booth No. 148, offering a captivating glimpse into Taiwanese culture and tourism. Visitors are invited to explore the booth and take home special giveaways.

The Taiwan Academy will present a carefully curated selection of seven Taiwanese literary works under the theme “Stories of Taiwan,” shining a spotlight on Taiwan’s rich history, cuisine, lifestyle and indigenous heritage. Highlighted works include “The Boy from the Clearwater,” recipient of the Roman Graphique at the Prix Émile Guimet de Littérature Asiatique; “Made in Taiwan,” a book with special coverage by the Los Angeles Times; “Puppet Flower: A Novel of 1867 Formosa” a full-length historical novel; “The Song of Mountains, Forest, and Sea,” an enchanting compilation of famous Indigenous legends; and the children’s books “Night Market Rescue,” “Papa’s Little Truck,” and “This Is Not My Home.”

Don’t miss the chance to meet special guest Charlotte Cheng, author of the beloved children’s book “Night Market Rescue,” at booth 148 on April 20, at 2 p.m.

The festival will occur at various locations on the USC campus.

For information, visit events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks.