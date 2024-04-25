Farmers Market plans anniversary event showcasing fashion and apparel

The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, will host the Night Market on Thursday, July 18, from 6-9 p.m. to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Scheduled to coincide with the Market’s official birthday month of July, the Night Market will showcase Los Angeles’ vibrant culture by inviting local direct-toconsumer apparel merchants who sell online or through social media with no brick-and-mortar presence to a pop up on the Market Plaza.

The Night Market will also feature ‘90s music. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in the exciting new event.

Interested vendors are encouraged to apply by May 31 at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIp QLSfQc2bB8W5BPOf9m7zNla WONqmToKccbxfxFCSDCSLA yF6Vyw/viewform. The form is also accessible via the Original Farmers Market’s Instagram channel bio. The selected group of merchants will be notified in June.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.