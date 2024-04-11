Explore Korean culture through animated film series

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will show “The Road Called Life” (2014) in Ari Hall on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. as part of the Korean Short Literary Animation Series.

The series showcases animated films produced by director Jae-hoon Ahn, including “The Shaman Sorceress” (2018) and “The Shower” (2017). The animated film “The Road Called Life” is based on Korean short literary works such as Hyo-seok Lee’s “When the Buckwheat Flowers Bloom,” Jingeon Hyun’s “A Lucky Day” and Yu-jeong Kim’s “Bombom.” “The Road Called Life” is the first work from the director’s studio Meditation with a Pencil. The film depicts the lives of three characters who have to laugh even when they are miserable, and have to live their life despite hardships. Ahn is creating a link between older and younger generations by visualizing modern Korean literature and communicating with audiences through animated films that capture Korean culture.

KCCLA will show “Green Days” (2010), the final screening of the Korean Short Literature Animation Series, on May 8. The screenings are free. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information and reservations, visit kccla.org.