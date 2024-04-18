Dive into WeHo Spring Fest on April 27

The city of West Hollywood’s recreation services division is inviting the community to splash into Spring Fest in the park and at the pool on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. Bring family and friends for a fun day of outdoor activities.

Activities will begin at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center and Great Lawn. There will be carnival games, music, performances, giveaways, egg hunts and face painters.

Three of the featured activities for the event include the youth basketball shoot out, the duck relays and cardboard boat races, and the themed recreation swim and rubber duckie hunt.

Learn more about Spring Fest and recreation programming by visiting weho.org/recreation and selecting “Rec Reader.”

For information, call the West Hollywood’s recreation services division at (323)848-6534 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.