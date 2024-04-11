Delphi sets new standard in cool, ‘crispy’ hotel and dining experience

The Delphi is the latest trendy hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, taking over the space formerly occupied by The Standard. The entire lobby and restaurant space has been transformed into a Mid-Century bastion, with décor matching 1960s mod with 2020s modern. Denae’s Diner, the first-floor restaurant, is the hotel’s star attraction.

Both the Delphi and its restaurant are the brainchild of Chris Adams, founder and CEO of the Delphi’s partner organization Ellis Adams Groups. The diner’s cuisine is a sterling example of what a diner should be.

I have this theory that diners can be judged by the quality of their hashbrowns. I think the crispier the hashbrown, the cooler the diner. When you bite in, you just know you’re at the place to be seen – where the hip kids hang. Coincidentally, my Gen Z niece tells me that “crispy” means “cool” in youth slang. If that’s the case, Denea’s Diner is crispy as can be.

Had it not been during Los Angeles’ great monsoon of 2024, my dining companion, here forth known as Boyfriend, and I would’ve taken our meals on the elegant patio area, which is outfitted with a sunny yellow-green color scheme and trees decorated with twinkling lights. It is certain to become a brunch- du jour spot. Not that the indoor vibes aren’t amazing – that’s where the diner-feel really comes into play. Maybe it was my obsession with TV show “Happy Days” growing up, but there’s just never been anything more comforting to me than the cushy booths and neon-lit aesthetic of an old-school diner. Denae’s brings a touch of the present in its homage to the past – a striking art installation on the ceiling depicts Griffith Park with small, intricately placed live moss. That’s crispy.

The breakfast menu, served all day, has a traditional “slam,” as every diner should and the eggs, toast, bacon, sausage – it’s all up to snuff. As a longtime Angeleno, I made my slam Dodger-style – which adds three silver-dollar pancakes to the meal. In contrast to the crispy hashbrowns, the pancakes are fluffy excellence. I recommend the chicken apple sausage from the breakfast protein options, which is spiced expertly.

Because you never have enough potatoes, Boyfriend got a dolled-up variety with bacon, cheese and onions. Now I am not really a fan of onions myself. Perhaps that is a mark against my general humanity, after all, Boyfriend likes to say, “Most normal adults like onions.” I’m abnormal. But for the onion-supportive audience, it would seem that Denae’s does them well, since the dolled-up potatoes quickly disappeared from his plate.

My favorite menu item was The Black Dahlia. Rumor has it that the infamous slain Elizabeth Short was last seen not far from The Delphi in Downtown Los Angeles. Named in her honor, a cinnamon swirled croissant is served as French toast with almond brittle and blueberry sauce. I’m not sure what, beyond its name, it has to do with Short, but that little kick of cinnamon makes this dish especially delectable.

Most items are named in honor of something L.A. related – including Grand Central Stack (more silver dollar pancakes), The Bradbury (sunny-side-up egg with Swiss cheese, country ham and Dijon bechamel) and Griffith Biscuits & Gravy (self-explanatory).

Brisket works its way into a number of the lunch and dinner options on the menu – it’s the specialty that separates Denae’s from other diners. It’s why I decided to take the menu’s “pro tip” recommendation of adding brisket to my mac and cheese. It’s important to follow instructions. To be fair, I’m satisfied with macaroni and cheese if it comes from Velveeta out of the box, but Denae’s just cheeses it up a whole other level. As trendy as Denae’s feels, there’s a slice of “hominess” in every dish – the brisket reminded me of my Aunt Karry’s. I don’t know what she does to make that meat so tender and juicy, but she clearly shared her secrets with the Denae’s kitchen staff (weird, because she’s yet to tell me how it’s done).

Other “mains” options include a chicken pot pie, chili and bacon-wrapped meatloaf. It’s an array of downhome fixins that spoke to my Southern-bred heart. The word “melt” was outside of Boyfriend’s Argentinean-raised vocabulary, so the idea of the menu’s mushroom melt was too intriguing for him to pass up. The melt consists of Maitake mushrooms, provolone, garlic aioli and fries. Boyfriend said the caramelized onions are what sold it, and he added bacon for some quality protein. I put aside my onion-averse feelings to take a bite. Okay, I get it, it was great – there was a charred grilled taste to it that was just … sublime.

Some of the other “handheld” options are the Delphi Double Smash (that’s two burger patties) and the Flower St. Fried Chicken Bucket (which comes with yummy sriracha maple syrup). Perhaps most unique on the food list is the Double ‘D’ Caviar Bump – that’s where Denae’s has that little bit of posh edge that truly makes it crispy.

For dessert, we sampled a variety of pies – yet MeeMaw’s Blueberry Cheese Pie is the star attraction. Made from Adams’ family recipe, the pie reminded me of a cheesecake in consistency, wonderfully sweet without being too sugary.

I haven’t even mentioned the drinks – which ranged from tangy to savory to salty. The drinks have unique, fun names, from the delicious Cereal Killa (Ford’s gin, fruity pebbles, Dolin vermouth, Aperol and cereal dust) to Figgy With It (Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon, Kleiner feigling, amero avenra and lemon). The bartenders are also willing to create whatever you might be craving based on your taste palate.

An extensive wine menu includes a number of options from the Pacific Coast. But my favorite part of the drink offerings was the – wait for it – coffee. I mean, it was great coffee, but they bring out a coffee press for you to mix your own brew – for some reason, that just sums up Denae’s to me.

As for the hotel itself, The Delphi is staying open as ongoing renovations bring the entire building up to date – although any refresh to the rooms themselves would only be improving upon perfection. The cozy beds, breathtaking views and walk-in showers make staying at the Delphi feel like the epitome of L.A. comfort and style – and it’s at a reasonable price point that makes it the perfect suggestion for visiting guests. The hotel also has a happening scene at the lounge next door to the diner, with jazz playing every Thursday night, a live DJ on Saturday afternoons and a hip-hop Brunch on Saturday mornings. More will be offered to guests of the hotel with a rooftop pool and bar set to open early next year.

In short, to bring up that supposed Gen Z slang one too many times, the Delphi and its Denae’s Diner marries the hip trendy feel of today with a kitschy vibe of retro, offering guests an affordable, uniquely crispy experience.

For information, visit thedelphihotel.com or call (213)892-8080.