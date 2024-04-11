‘Civil War’ examines American life during wartime

What makes a great thriller? Where classic thriller films like Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” played into a common phobia of marine predators and deep waters, the modern thriller has adapted into exploiting our deep-seated societal fears. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” expertly took 21st century racial anxiety and turned it into a horror masterpiece. Modern thrillers often speak to the cultural zeitgeist – taking something that people are afraid of, maybe even afraid to talk about, and putting it on full display. Writer/director Alex Garland’s dystopian action film “Civil War” is no different. It confronts our current fear of political polarization and societal collapse in an unflinching depiction of the U.S. at war with itself.

The film starts out in war-torn New York City, where war-weary photojournalist Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) and her colleague Joel (Wagner Moura) are well underway with their biggest assignment to date – documenting a civil war in their home country. Lee has spent her career photographing the horrors of war in other countries – the audience gets just a glimpse in traumatic flashbacks – but now she and Joel plan to interview the three-term president-turned-dictator of the U.S. (Nick Offerman).

A chance encounter with an aspiring photojournalist, Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), leads to a last-minute trip to Washington, D.C. along with Lee and Joel’s mentor, seasoned New York Times writer Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson). The four embark on a treacherous road trip to the nation’s capital as the rebel “Western Forces” make their final advance to forcefully unseat the despot president.

The film is framed – literally and figuratively – through the lens of the photojournalists. Grim snapshots of violence grab the audience’s attention in the disturbingly still and quiet moments displayed on screen. Much of the film is like reading a newspaper during tragedy – the chaos of war is depicted with an unsettlingly matter-of-fact tone. The characters even reflect on this and their role as reporters. The inexperienced Jessie must come to terms with the fact that her job is to document cruelty without intervening, per the instructions of her exhausted hero Lee.

In fact, the protagonists are hardly heroes at all. They’re often helpless in life-threatening situations and aren’t necessarily benevolent in their mission. Lee sees the trip as a job and a job only – she’s not trying to be anyone’s hero. But in a modern film context that’s dominated by people with superpowers and military-level training, the vulnerability and frustration of the characters is refreshing and relatable.

However, the majority of the movie’s problems also lie with the characters. The dialogue sometimes feels flat and uninspired, and certain elements of the characters’ arcs seem somewhat predictable and cliché. The acting is fine, but nothing stands out as particularly unique.

The plot centers around the national conflict to some extent, but it’s mostly a study on American life during wartime. Don’t expect a disaster extravaganza that places focus on the entities at war – this isn’t “Independence Day.” While there’s plenty of explosive action, the spectacle of the film is much more methodical and slow-burning. The film takes place at the tail end of the war, after much of the conflict has already taken place and the end seems imminent. The film almost feels like being in the eye of the storm of war – long moments of dramatic hush are broken up with ear-piercing gunfire; the normally picturesque countryside of the American Northeast is scattered with bombed-out buildings, crashed helicopters and countless bodies.

The movie doesn’t reference any of our current political predicaments – of course, any movie about an American civil war post-Jan. 6 is bound to draw political connotations by audiences – but it does stand firmly against the idea of a civil war. Garland’s depiction of the U.S. at war with itself is gruesome, dire and shockingly curt. The film is only 1 hour and 49 minutes, and leaves the audience with many questions. “Civil War” is so convincing in its bleakness that maybe the biggest question is, could this really happen? After audiences witness the horrors in this film, hopefully “Civil War” will remain a work of fiction for the foreseeable future.