City seeks feedback on WeHo 40 plan

The city of West Hollywood will host a community event on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Plummer Park to gather feedback on WeHo 40, the city’s next strategic plan. The free event will include a brief program as well as food and live entertainment. It will take place in Community Center Rooms 5 and 6 in Plummer Park. 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

Community members are encouraged to stop by any time during the event to learn more about the project, provide feedback and connect with fellow residents. Translation will be available in Spanish and Russian.

The event is the second in a series of community feedback-gathering sessions, which are central to developing WeHo 40. It will focus on key themes, opportunities and innovative concepts for participants to think about as a vision for the city over the next 15 years. The goal is to build consensus on principles that will advance the development of the plan and refine its direction. Attendees will have an opportunity to contribute experiences, ideas and perspectives on the development of the plan.

The program will include a brief presentation followed by small group discussions. The activities will be repeated several times over the course of the open house.

WeHo 40 is West Hollywood’s forward-looking strategic planning process, setting priorities to create an inclusive and equitable roadmap for the city’s future and build upon the successes of past strategic plans.

For information, visit engage.weho.org/wehostrategicplan.