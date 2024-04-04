City helps alleviate homelessness on Wilshire

The city of Los Angeles cleared trash and debris along Wilshire Boulevard on April 1 during an operation to address people living on the streets in the area. The operation was part of the city’s Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement program, or CARE+, which delivers services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The city is currently working on efforts to help anyone who returns to the stretch between Fairfax Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard. The operation was part of a larger effort to address homelessness in the Fairfax District and Miracle Mile.

Representatives from Mayor Karen Bass’ office hosted a virtual meeting on March 27 with Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, to discuss progress on addressing homelessness.

“It’s just been over a year since the Inside Safe operation on Sixth and Fairfax – it was the first one we conducted in Council District Five. I want to start off by just saying how grateful I am to all of you for your patience,” Yaroslavsky said. “We heard from neighbors in this community about the challenges in this location and its years of on again, off again activity. It’s not right. It wasn’t right for the people who were living on the street. It wasn’t good for the neighbors. People had been told who were living there in tents over and over again that they needed to move but they weren’t being offered housing, and so they were just sort of moving from one block to the next.”

Yaroslavsky said it illustrates the challenges with housing people and the complexities of addressing homelessness. Although the city conducted a CARE+ cleanup on April 1, people staying along Wilshire Boulevard were required to temporarily move and may return. Yaroslavsky said outreach teams from her office and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will continue to visit people in tents if they return to Wilshire Boulevard. The ultimate goal is to get people into housing, and the city is looking at ways to create more interim beds and permanent units for people experiencing homelessness throughout the 5th District, she added.

“For us in this district, the No. 1 issue is finding beds. We’re focused on bringing beds online across our district, so that when you call and say there’s a tent in front of my business or in front of the park, we can go and connect that person to a bed and move them off the street,” Yaroslavsky said. “We’ve seen very clearly and directly how much the lack of beds really complicates our effort to keep our right of ways clear and bring people indoors.”

Annetta Wells, senior director of the Inside Safe program, said the operation at Sixth and Fairfax housed 42 people. She said the encampment had people of all ages including a woman with a small child. People living at the site voluntarily accepted temporary housing from the city when the encampment was cleared and have since moved into permanent housing. Wells said the mayor’s office has a response team that goes out after Inside Safe operations to make sure anyone who returns receives services. She encouraged residents to contact the city when they see tents pop up at mayor.lacity.gov/contact, and use the Submit Request tab under Mayor’s Help Desk section to provide the location.

“We have what’s called the Inside Safe Response Team, where there is ongoing monitoring of each of our Inside Safe locations that we do in collaboration with the city and our county partners. We do it ongoing because we want to make sure that we’re addressing people before they have time to set up shop. As soon as we have a bed available, we’re able to connect that person to services. But we need your help, so we’re asking you to stay in contact with us because we can’t do it alone,” Wells added. “Tell us where you see a tent so that our team can go back out and address it again.”

The mayor’s office has conducted more than 40 Inside Safe operations in all 15 council districts since the start of 2023 and has housed approximately 2,200 people. On March 30, the city held an Inside Safe operation in East Hollywood, housing 20 people who were living near Alexandria and Fountain avenues.

“This was our sixth successful Inside Safe operation in our district, showing yet again that when we invest in housing and mental health [and] addiction treatment, we can bring people off the street and into housing,” said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez, 13th District.