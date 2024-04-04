Cedars-Sinai raises flag for National Donate Life Month

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center raised a symbolic “Donate Life” flag outside its south tower on April 2 to commemorate Donate Life Month, which spreads awareness for organ donations and transplants every April.

“I now am where I am because of my donor,” former Cedars-Sinai teen patient Jen Flores said. “I’m studying to be a nurse to one day help other kids like me.”

Flores received a kidney transplant at Cedars-Sinai in 2022, when she was 17. She thanked her surgeon, doctors, family and donor in an emotional recognition.

Richard Aidem, a heart transplant recipient, thanked his doctors and shared his biggest moments since his life-saving surgery. In the 10 years since Aidem’s heart transplant, he has seen two of his children get married and celebrated the birth of two grandchildren. He thanked Cedars-Sinai for giving him the opportunity to see his family grow.

“There’s so many people at Cedars that helped me … They were all the nicest people, it’s unbelievable,” Aidem said. “Anyone that’s involved with [transplants], thank you.”

Leaders from OneLegacy, the largest organ procurement organization in the U.S., were also present at the ceremony to advocate for organ donation.

Angela Bolaris, director of hospital partnerships at OneLegacy, said 51 patients at Cedars-Sinai received life-saving organ donations in 2023. Additionally, 10 lives have been saved at Cedars-Sinai through transplants in 2024.

“As we reflect on these gifts, please know it is not just a number, but it truly is a gift that someone was able to give,” Bolaris said. “Let us remember the individuals behind those gifts, but also the lives they have changed for the recipients. Their stories will continue to inspire us and live on, and I can’t wait to see what else we can do as we move forward.”

According to Bolaris, over 1,660 Cedars-Sinai patients received tissue donations last year, with an additional 825 patients this year receiving tissue.

“Whether that tissue is providing skin grafts for burn victims or bone grafts for those who need the surgeries, tissue donation has made such a tangible impact in donation as well,” Bolaris said.

Mona Castro, a OneLegacy ambassador, shared a unique organ donation story. More than 30 years ago, her daughter had a heart transplant when she was five weeks old. More than 25 years later, Castro’s 4-year-old nephew Lucas passed away due to a severe anaphylactic reaction. He soon became an organ donor, saving the lives of three different people, including Castro’s daughter.

“At that time, when Lucas passed away, my daughter was in kidney failure, and my brother wanted to see if somehow his little guy could be my daughter’s match,” Castro said. “They were a perfect match. My nephew Lucas became my daughter’s kidney donor five years ago.”

Cedars-Sinai doctors expressed their appreciation for organ donors and encouraged more people to sign up to become donors.

“Do not take your organs to heaven. Heaven knows [we] need them here,” director of pediatric transplantation Dr. Dechu Puliyanda said. “So sign your organ donor card and tell your next of kin, ‘go organ donate.’”

For information, visit cedars-sinai.org/programs/transplant.html or onelegacy.org.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is located at 8700 Beverly Blvd.