Bust of former City Councilman stolen from Harold A. Henry Park 

Authorities are investigating the theft of a copper bust of former Los Angeles City Councilman Harold A. Henry from a park that bears his name at 890 S. Lucerne Blvd. in the Windsor Village community.

Park-users noticed the bust missing on Tuesday, April 9, and believe it was stolen the previous night. A bare concrete pedestal remains where it was located.

“This is something I always worried about,” said Julie Stromberg, a Brookside resident and former chair of Friends of Harold A. Henry Park. “It’s not just a statue. It is something of historic value and significance to the community. To have it stolen is awful.”

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are investigating the theft. The bust had been in the 1.6-acre park, which is located just north of Olympic Boulevard, since the park’s dedication in 1966.

“Stealing a bust from a public park is totally unacceptable,” said Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District. “My office is working with LAPD to make sure whoever committed this crime is held accountable, and will make sure that the statue is restored.”

Henry represented the 4th District on the City Council from 1945-66, serving as council president from 1947-53. He published the Wilshire Press from 1925-61 and was a longtime resident of Lucerne Boulevard. Stromberg said the park was created after Henry brokered a deal with developers in the early 1960s. The park was formerly in the 4th Council District, but is now located in the 5th District.

Friends of Harold A. Henry Park worked with the city on a renovation project at the site in 2014 when Stromberg served as chair of the organization. She said the park is used by people from many different neighborhoods because there are few greenspaces in the area. A bronze plaque was once affixed to the pedestal supporting the bust of Henry, but it too was stolen years ago, she added.

John Roggenkamp, who visited the park on April 11, was surprised to learn the bust was missing.

“I think it’s a really selfish thing, a theft of something that belongs to the community,” Roggenkamp said. “This is something that belongs to all of us. There are a lot of people who call this park home and are going to be very upset.”

“I’ve heard there has been a lot of copper theft going on. It’s terrible,” added John Walker, a Pico-Fairfax District resident who also frequents the park. “It must have happened at night, because there are people here all the time. I hope they find who did it and get it back.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.