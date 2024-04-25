Beverly Hills celebrates Arbor Day

Beverly Hills will observe Arbor Day on Friday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. with the acceptance of its 40th consecutive Tree City USA Award.

The city of Beverly Hills has been a Tree City USA award recipient for 40 consecutive years. In honor of the achievement, Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman, Beverly Hills City Council members, director of public works Shana Epstein, commissioners and a representative from CAL FIRE will attend the awards ceremony celebrating Arbor Day. A tree planting will take place in tribute to the city of Beverly Hills being awarded its 40th consecutive Tree City USA designation. At the conclusion of the event, there will be an insect release.

Major factors in Beverly Hills’ continued success in receiving the award each year include holding an annual Arbor Day program, implementing the city’s Street Tree Master Plan, maintaining a well-managed tree care program and keeping a commitment to responsible environmental efforts. California live oak trees will be planted.

The event will take place at Roxbury Memorial Park, located at 471 S. Roxbury Drive. Street parking will be available. For information, visit beverlyhills.org.