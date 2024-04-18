Beverly Hills launches new website

Beginning Wednesday, May 1, the city of Beverly Hills will unveil its new website, which underwent an extensive renovation under the guidance of its website steering committee which consisted of community members and council liaisons, councilman John Mirisch and former councilwoman Lili Bosse.

The new website, designed by the city’s selected vendor, CivicPlus, features improved functionality, easy navigation as well as at-a-glance information about city news and upcoming events.

In conjunction with the website launch, the city will also unveil its new customer relations program called “askBH,” which will serve as the primary contact service for non-emergency assistance on city services, programs and events.

The new program will make it easier for community members to get in touch with a city representative either by phone, email, mobile app, website or via text.

Between the hours of 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday -Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, the askBH customer service team will be able to help the public navigate with recreation reservations, solid waste and commercial trash services, code violations, street repairs and fire permits. For information, visit beverlyhills.org.