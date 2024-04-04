asterid offers special treats for birthday month

Caviar tamal is one of many items available at asterid, which is celebrating two years in Los Angeles. (photo courtesy by asterid)
Through April 27, asterid will offer an exquisite second birthday celebration with a special menu priced at $98 per person. The culinary journey, inspired by the vibrant tapestry of Los Angeles, unfolds across four meticulously crafted courses, each a tribute to a distinct neighborhood. The meal ends in the indulgence of tres leches cake, a cherished dessert from chef Garcia’s acclaimed establishments, BS Taqueria and Broken Spanish. Complementing the offerings, beverage director Chris Chernock, who has worked with Garcia for years, will offer a wine pairing featuring California wines as well as key asterid cocktails, including the Tequila & Passionfruit, the restaurant’s most popular drink its first year. asterid is located 141 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit asteridla.com or (213)972-3535.
Leave a Reply