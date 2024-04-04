asterid offers special treats for birthday month

Through April 27, asterid will offer an exquisite second birthday celebration with a special menu priced at $98 per person. The culinary journey, inspired by the vibrant tapestry of Los Angeles, unfolds across four meticulously crafted courses, each a tribute to a distinct neighborhood. The meal ends in the indulgence of tres leches cake, a cherished dessert from chef Garcia’s acclaimed establishments, BS Taqueria and Broken Spanish. Complementing the offerings, beverage director Chris Chernock, who has worked with Garcia for years, will offer a wine pairing featuring California wines as well as key asterid cocktails, including the Tequila & Passionfruit, the restaurant’s most popular drink its first year. asterid is located 141 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit asteridla.com or (213)972-3535.