Academy Museum explores work of Arctic Indigenous filmmakers

The Academy Museum is spotlighting Arctic Indigenous filmmakers with screenings and Q&A sessions on April 21 and 22 in celebration of Earth Day.

“Earth Day in Focus: Arctic Indigenous Films” is supported by the International Sámi Film Institute, an organization dedicated to providing Sámi artists with the skills and economic opportunities to develop, produce and distribute original films in the Sámi language. The Sámi are the Indigenous people of the northern part of the Scandinavian Peninsula and the Kola Peninsula in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia.

The two-day program is intended for families and film lovers and will include rich, nuanced depictions of the lands and Sámi people who live in the historic Sápmi territory.

The programming includes “Slash/Back” on April 21 at 2 p.m., with filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk and International Sámi Film Institute managing director Anne Lajla Utsi. “The Arctic: Stories from Our Lands” will be shown on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes select filmmakers in conversation with Bird Runningwater.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit academymuseum. org/en/programs/series/earth-day-in-focus-arctic-indigenous-films.