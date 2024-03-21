‘Zootopia’ returns to El Captian

-
Dream big as Disney’s “Zootopia” returns to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets for this special theatrical engagement from April 5-11 are on sale now.
A fan event screening will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22. Daily showtimes for “Zootopia” Monday-Thursday are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Daily showtimes Friday-Sunday are 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantheatre.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatreaacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.
