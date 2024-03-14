March 14, 2024

Women’s short films

American Cinematheque is holding “Women Wednesday Night of Shorts” on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The program includes “Soredia,” directed by Julia Ponce Diaz; “Learning English,” directed by Jean Liu; “Ella se queda (She Stays),” directed by Marinthia Gutiérrez; “Unbraided,” directed by Caroline Renard; and “The Launch,” directed by K.K. Apple. The screenings will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.





Previous Post
Museums of Japan
Next Post
Hillary Yablon book signing




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize