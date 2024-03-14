“Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart.”

Winnie the Pooh

“Every child begins the world again.”

Henry David Thoreau

“There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child.”

Anne Lamott

“Every house needs a grandmother in it.”

Louisa May Alcott

“There is no greater achievement than being a grandfather who tells fairy

tales to grandchildren.”

Eraldo Banovac

In honor of our granddaughter’s birth, we dedicate these pearls of wisdom to

Posey Lu Jilg.

– Karen and Michael Villalpando

Publishers