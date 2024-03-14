Download Latest Issue
“Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart.”
Winnie the Pooh
“Every child begins the world again.”
Henry David Thoreau
“There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child.”
Anne Lamott
“Every house needs a grandmother in it.”
Louisa May Alcott
“There is no greater achievement than being a grandfather who tells fairy
tales to grandchildren.”
Eraldo Banovac
In honor of our granddaughter’s birth, we dedicate these pearls of wisdom to
Posey Lu Jilg.
– Karen and Michael Villalpando
Publishers
